The residents' group in an Inishowen Amyloidosis hotspot has called on all of Donegal's TDs to support the campaign for the life-saving drug Patisiran [ONPATTRO®] to be made available to people living with an Amyloidosis diagnosis.

The move comes in advance of the May meeting of the HSE Drugs Group, which will ultimately decide whether or not the Government will fund Patisiran through the public health system.

In its social media post, Burt Residents (Cónaitheoirí Bheart), said it was “heartening to see the support from our local representatives”. This was a reference to the fact Inishowen Municipal District councillors voted unanimously at their March meeting to support Patisiran being made available in the Republic, as a matter of urgency. The motion was proposed by Inishowen Cathaoirleach Cllr Albert Doherty and seconded by Cllr Terry Crossan.

Burt Residents continued: “As a decision is imminent, now is the time for Minister Charlie McConalogue TD, Pádraig MacLochlainn TD, Pearse Doherty TD, Joe McHugh TD and Thomas Pringle TD, to urgently, loudly, publicly and unequivocally support the call to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry and HSE Director General Paul Reid, to enable the availability of Patisiran to all who require this life-changing drug.”

James Green, who is a member of the All Ireland ATTR Amyloidosis Awareness organisation, said: “Minister McConalogue and Joe McHugh TD are in Government. We are in their hands.”

James, who is from Burt, has lost several family members to Amyloidosis and is also living with an Amyloidosis himself.

Burt Gael Andrew Wallace, who lost his mother to Amyloidosis, said: “I am fully supportive of this campaign but should we really have to beg for life-saving drugs to be made available in this time? I only wish it was available to my mum before she passed.”

“We need this [Patisiran] so badly in Ireland,” added Eibhlin Ní Chuinneagain. “After watching the pain, suffering and lack of quality of life my my mother had for years, before a slow and painful death.

“It is not something I wish on any other family. There is a drug available. Grant it to those that need it!”

Burt Residents concluded: “As the heartbreaking testimonials of those who have witnessed first hand the physical devastation and excruciating pain of those who have suffered or are currently suffering from this ravaging disease, show the denial of this life-changing drug is unjust and unjustifiable.

“We require all elected representatives to add their voices immediately, unequivocally and loudly, to ensure those who have the power to resolve this situation, do so as a matter of urgency.”