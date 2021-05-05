Contact
BREAKING: Funding for completion of Donegal's Greencastle Harbour Breakwater announced
The long-awaited completion of the Greencastle Harbour Breakwater, in Donegal, has taken a step closer with the announcement of €12m funding for the project.
The total project includes a 290m breakwater, 155m of which was constructed when works ceased in 2010.
The estimated costs of completing the capital works is €11.9m and the co-funding will be on the basis that the Department of Agriculture, Farming and the Marine (DAFM) will provide 75% of the funding of €9m with Donegal Council providing the remaining 25% funding.
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said the funding commitment would "restart work to complete the breakwater".
The funding followed a letter from the Minister to John McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, and meetings between the Minister and the Greencastle fishing and harbour development groups hosted by the Foyle Co-Op today (May 5).
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine previously co-funded the development of a rock breakwater at Greencastle Harbour between 2007 to 2011, along with the Department of Community, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs and Donegal County Council.
Minister McConalogue said: "Completion of the Greencastle Harbour Breakwater Project has been a priority of mine since entering politics and since assuming office, I have reviewed the entire project and am delighted to announce the funding of capital works by Donegal County Council necessary to complete the project.
"Greencastle is the home port for many fishers and is an important gateway harbour to the North West and North West City Region. The purpose of the project is to improve the storm shelter characteristics of the harbour, increase the harbour area and provide new berthage. Overall, the investment will make Greencastle harbour a safer and even better place to work and visit and will open new economic opportunities for the area.
“I look forward to working with Donegal County Council and to seeing the result of this funding in the years ahead”, concluded Minister McConalogue.
