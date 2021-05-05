Trashing has got to stop says Aontú rep in Donegal



The Aontú representative for Donegal, Mary T Sweeney has strongly condemned the government's approach to Covid-19 in Donegal in recent days, saying that the county is being 'trashed' in the national parliament.

"I am deeply angered at the direction this Government is taking when it comes to Donegal. It is dangerous to start asking neighbours to turn against and report other neighbours.

"Where did this mad idea spring from? I can only speculate it was from the meeting which occurred last Friday between Government representatives based in Donegal and Dublin health officials.

"I want to know where did this “touting” idea generate from. Was it supported by all Donegal deputies from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Independents? What impact will this negativity have on the great work done by the Donegal Tourism sector?"

She slammed the idea of the Government have set up a dedicated helpline where people can report their neighbours for alleged breaches of Government restrictions or guidelines.

"This is the sort of curtain twitching attitude which I thought we'd left back in the 1950s. Where is the dedicated helpline for the 78 students and their parents in Donegal who have had their SUSI grant funding withdrawn, mid term, in the middle of a global pandemic?

"The enormous stress that has been put on these students is unbelievable. Where is the dedicated helpline to support a Donegal family with a member diagnosed with schizophrenia who is behaving completely erratically and putting lives at risk?

"Where is the helpline for a young mother whose daughter is self harming and is waiting four months for counselling support?

"Where, I ask, is the dedicated helpline for the many many people whose mental health is deteriorating by the day?

"What about the small beef farmer struggling to make any profit whatsoever on his or her produce?

"What about the publican or small business owner for whom debt and bills are mounting inside the letterbox?"

"This has gone too far now - the way Dublin looks upon Donegal in judgement and condemnation is unacceptable? Are they going to start punishing us, telling us to sit on the bold step for a week if the cases don't drop? Tony Hoohan must apologise for his remarks about Donegal."

The Aontú candidate said part of the job of a public representative is to bring about peace, to settle disputes between families and neighbours where issues arise.

"For the Government to turn around and encourage Donegal residents to report on their neighbours is unacceptable and would set a very dangerous precedent and cause unrest, anxiety, fear and disunity among the population.

"We've seen these practices used in our history in the past. This won't work in Donegal. This is another shameful example of government incompetence`. where will this all end?

"We in Aontú would encourage the people of Donegal to look out for one another, to make sure the old or vulnerable person nearby has enough fuel in for the fire, to make sure nobody is feeling isolated or alone.

"This is the approach we need, more carrot less stick, we do not want to become the valley of the squinting windows. A little bit of cop on and common sense is what's needed here." said Ms Sweeney.