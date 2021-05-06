Minister to meet Donegal's fishermen and coastal communities

Contact
Fishermen from Killybegs and other ports and coastal communities will have the chance to speak to the minister
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD., has invited fishers and those connected to fishing in coastal communities in Donegal to join him for a virtual Townhall meeting on Friday week, May 14 between 4.30pm and 6pm.
“I want to hear directly from those in the community impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit and to hear their ideas about the future of their communities.
“I am looking forward to a positive engagement and hearing suggestions particular to each coastal community of how to support and grow the seafood sector and other related activities in these communities dependant on fishing and impacted by substantial challenges over the past year,” he said.
The minister has sent out invitations to fishers, representatives of coastal communities and local Oireachtas representatives.
