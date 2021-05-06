Contact
The one and only Jack Beattie
Brave Jack Beattie is taking it easy these days. The 10-year-old honorary garda from Raphoe, who has captured the hearts of so many around the country with his bubbly personality and never-say-die attitude, is currently nursing a fractured arm, leg and a sore back!
Jack, who has osteogenesis imperfecta (also known as brittle bone disease), has had a challenging few weeks according to mum Ruth.
“He fractured his leg on April 14, then fractured his arm on April 29 so we're in and out of the fracture clinic. To add to this he twisted the muscles in his back so is confined to bed for a while so he can recover.”
Jack is already legendary for his unique attitude and approach to life and many of his messages has gone viral on social media.
His road safety and Covid messages - not to mention his guest spot on the Late Late Toy Show at Christmas - means this guy is a real star.
Now he needs a little cheering up so if you have the time to spare send Jack a get well quickly card to Jack Beattie, Raphoe or a message via his mum's Facebook page.
Remember, there's only one Jack Beattie !
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The cover of this year's special Donegal Annual which shows the statue of Colmcille on the Church of the Sacred Heart. Carndonagh, by renowned Dublin sculptor, Albert Power
Clive Sweeney pictured on the family farm in Trentagh, Co Donegal with his wife Joanne and children, Ruth and Peter
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.