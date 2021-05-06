Contact

Donegal students provide a positive impact for the North West Simon Community

Fundraising will help provide early intervention and homeless preventative supports

LYIT's civic engagement students have created a positive impact for the North West Simon Community and every school in Donegal and Sligo.

The Civic Engagement Students have raised €1,800 for the North West Simon Community following several fundraising campaigns in conjunction with Vincent Butler who has already generated €73,000 for the Simon Community.

The €1,800 raised by the civic engagement students will help the North West Simon Community continue to provide early intervention and homeless preventative supports throughout Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

Vincent Butler, personally thanked the students during a Zoom call on Tuesday which was joined by Patricia Doherty, LYIT head of department of business studies, Grainne Blaney, civic
engagement tutor and Collette Ferguson, North West Simon Community, Donegal development officer and, as a result of the students success, Vincent will donate a free copy of his book – Sixty Photographs for Simon (https://vincentbutlerheritage.ie/simon-book) to every school in Donegal and Sligo.

Collette, from the North West Simon Community would like to thank all the Businesses who sponsored prizes towards the students campaign and a special thank you to each and every one for their generosity and support shown to the students and indeed the North West Simon Community.

