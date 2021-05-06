Coveney meets Northern Ireland Secretary of State

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, have issued a joint statement following a meeting yesterday in Dublin.

Following their meeting, they released this joint statement:



“We met to discuss a range of issues. We agreed on the need to work together in close partnership to protect and uphold all aspects of the Belfast / Good Friday Agreement in all circumstances.

"We have also agreed to convene a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in June, to discuss matters of mutual interest within the competence of both Governments as the Agreement intended.”

"We are aware that there are sincerely held concerns in different communities in Northern Ireland in relation to a number of issues and firmly agree that the best way forward is through dialogue and engagement.

"We recognise the responsibility we all bear to enhance the confidence of everyone in Northern Ireland in all the institutions of the Agreement to help realise its vision for reconciliation, equality, respect for rights and parity of esteem."