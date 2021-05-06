250 metres of old, problematic watermains in Bundoran to be fixed

A project to replace approximately 250 metres of old, problematic watermains in Bundoran will not only improve the quality of water, but help prevent constant leaks, which have been a feature of the town over recent years, particularly in the West End.

These watermains were prone to frequent leakage and bursts causing supply disruptions and water quality issues for customers in the area. The old mains are being replaced with new high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

Local Cllr Michael McMahon told donegallive.ie:

“This is the continuation of works works from Zams Zams to the old Bridge Bar. There have been quite a few leaks there every year so this will stop that and the quality of water will improve with the old metal pipes that will be replaced.”

When this is completed he says that the new watermains will effectively extend from American House to the West End at Hamrogue's .

“This has been on the agenda for quite a while and long overdue. It is hoped by mid June the job will be finished with minimal interruptions and people can also contact me.”

The works are planned to commence in early May and will be completed in June 2021. Once completed customers in this area will enjoy improved water supply with less disruption and improved water quality. Farran’s Construction Ltd are contracted to carry out the work on behalf of Irish Water in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

Significant investment

Declan Cawley of Irish Water said: “This mains replacement work is part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Bundoran.

“We are delighted to bring a more secure and reliable water supply to the local community.

“Replacing these old, problematic water mains will reduce the instances of bursts, water outages and amount of clean drinking water lost to leakage. The installation of the new water mains will also help conserve this precious resource and improve levels of services for homes and businesses in the area.

“We would like to thank customers in advance for their cooperation and patience while we complete this essential job.”

“Most leaks aren’t visible, resulting in precious water being lost but we are making progress.”

Declan added: “The works will take place along the R267 West End, Bundoran from Bay View Avenue junction to Elizabeth Court apartments entrance. To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, there will be some traffic management in place.

“Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause.”

Customers have been notified about the works and can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website for regular updates.