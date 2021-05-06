Contact

Major training programme aimed at enhancing innovation and creativity among Donegal communities

Free training courses starting soon

Major training programme aimed at enhancing innovation and creativity among Donegal communities

'Youth Services in Bundoran' aims to support Challengers from the Bundoran area

Innovating Communities (IC) is a new major training programme aimed at enhancing innovation and creativity among Donegal communities.

IC, a LEADER Cooperation project, offers free facilitated training and mentoring in Design Thinking (DT), aka Problem Solving, to tackle local issues and ideas.

Donegal Local Development (DLDC) CLG is leading out on the programme for people and groups in Donegal. The programme is also being rolled out in Monaghan, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Louth and will bring exciting benefits to our local towns and villages.

Since IC began, community individuals, groups and businesses have been invited to submit Challenges on the project website at www.innovating.ie/ideas. Using submitted Donegal Challenges, DLDC has formed their first batch of free Training Courses and is inviting community and business individuals and groups, who want to learn the DT process and or have an interest in the particular topic, to register to participate.


Courses that are open for registration are; ‘A recreation corridor from Donegal's heartland to the coast’ which aims to develop a plan for a new recreational corridor in Donegal for locals and visitors to enjoy, and ‘Creating a Services and Outreach Centre for Ray, Rathmullen, and Surrounding Areas’ which focuses creating a centre that will provide various facilities and services for everyone, from young people to the elderly. Reducing Costs and Generating Income for Social Enterprises’ is another course that will support and mentor social enterprises throughout Donegal to plan and develop for sustainability in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

In South Donegal, our course ‘Youth Services in Bundoran’ aims to support Challengers from the Bundoran area who want to generate impactful, innovative and sustainable solutions to the lack of amenities and facilities for young people in the area. 

Are you interested in participating in one of the courses above? Register your interest on the Innovating Communities Website https://www.innovating.ie/training 

You can also submit a Challenge or round up a group to participate in another Course similar to, or inspired by, any of the courses on the website www.innovating.ie


The training will employ a ‘person-centred design’ approach where groups and individuals are helped to identify topics important to their community or business and the training support will be provided to work with people to help them explore ideas and the best possible solutions. The process will provide a high level of support to help community groups and would-be innovators move more confidently and create a process for the discovery of community needs, idea generation and the testing of solutions.

For more information please visit www.innovating.ie / contact Margaret mlarkin@dldc.org 087 7633790.

