Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Small firms group says return to office roadmap needed

"We still do not have clear guidance for the partial and gradual return to offices that employers need"

Small firms group says return to office roadmap needed

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Government now needs to be focused on the long-term reopening of the economy and society, teasing out solutions for further financial support for those firms that need it and the many other challenges our entrepreneurs and small business owners face.

The comments come from the Small Firms Association (SFA) who represents a diverse membership of businesses with less than 50 employees, both homegrown and spanning every sector of our economy. 

It followed a virtual meeting yesterday afternoon with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar. 

SFA Chair, Graham Byrne said: “It is great to hear that the wider public health outlook is in a relatively positive position due to confidence in the vaccination programme and the pace of roll out and the action we have all taken to stop the rise of Coivd-19 within our communities. Small business owners, especially in the ‘experience economy’ are incredibly pleased that there are now dates for the wider reopening of the economy and are busy preparing to welcome back customers.  

“Despite this positive momentum, we still do not have clear guidance for the partial and gradual return to offices that employers need so they can prepare and put systems and controls in place before they reopen to employees. We discussed the need to bring such plans forward without delay with the Tánaiste.  

“Of course, reopening doesn’t mean this crisis is over for our smallest employers. These businesses are saddled with debt and will continue to experience financial difficulties. SFA welcomed the Tánaiste’s commitment to no cliff edge in financial supports and urged for the passing of the Rescue Summary Process legislation before the end of the Dáil’s summer recess."

Byrne concluded: “Our members, me included, are real entrepreneurs who have created successful businesses and real jobs here in Ireland. We have seen many crises and given the chance, we will restart, invest, re-hire and create many more jobs in the future. To do this the small business community must have adequate financial supports, debt forgiveness and the Government must ensure it is not adding to cost pressures.” 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

Donegal Annual is on the shelves

The cover of this year's special Donegal Annual which shows the statue of Colmcille on the Church of the Sacred Heart. Carndonagh, by renowned Dublin sculptor, Albert Power

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie