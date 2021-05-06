There will be sunny spells, scattered showers and temperatures are due to dip tonight

It will be cool today, Thursday, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers of rain or hail, some may be heavy. There will be dry and sunny intervals too during the day and highest temperatures will be between 8 to 10 degrees.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry and clear in many parts of the region. Be prepared for light isolated showers near coasts. Frost will form as temperatures fall back to between -2 and +2 degrees.