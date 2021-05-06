There will be sunny spells, scattered showers and temperatures are due to dip tonight

Contact
It will be cool today, Thursday, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers of rain or hail, some may be heavy. There will be dry and sunny intervals too during the day and highest temperatures will be between 8 to 10 degrees.
Tonight
Tonight will be dry and clear in many parts of the region. Be prepared for light isolated showers near coasts. Frost will form as temperatures fall back to between -2 and +2 degrees.
Dry & sunny in most areas this morning. ☀️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 6, 2021
Showers of rain & possibly hail in the N & NW will extend southwards through the morning & afternoon & some may be heavy. ️ ☔️
There will be sunny spells in between any showers. ️
Highs 8 to 12°C in moderate to fresh N winds. pic.twitter.com/0G5S6InYTR
