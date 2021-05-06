The Taste of Donegal Food Festival is to receive €13,600 funding under the 2021 Rural Innovation and Development Fund, one of several Agri-Tourism Initiatives which have benefitted.

The Taste of Donegal Food Festival was successful, following a call for proposals for Agri-Food Tourism Initiatives under the 2021 Rural Innovation and Development Fund, made in January.

Speaking about the Rural Innovation and Development Fund, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said: “2020 and 2021 have been difficult years for everyone so I am pleased to deliver some good news and support these initiatives in the agri-food tourism sector and build on progress already made.

"Food Wise 2025 highlights the natural synergy between agri-food and local tourism. I believe that agri-tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine.

"In addition, it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice.”

The other Agri-Tourism Initiatives which received funding are: Drinks Ireland, Irish Whiskey 360° (€17,678); Inis Meáin Restaurant and Suites, Inis Meáin Farm (€24,754); The Honey Tour @Wildacres (€14,350); The Three Johns Killarney Food Experience (€12,528); Burren Eco Tourism Network, Burren Food Trail (€25,000); Kilkenny County Council, Taste Kilkenny Digital and Social Media campaign (€17,500); Achill Tourism, Hearth and Community Festival (€13,600); Achonry Farmers Market (€13,600); Croagh Patrick Seafood Tours (€13,600); O’Connell Marketing/Taste Wexford, Taste Wexford Development (€13,600); Cavan County Council, Cavan Food Network (€13,600); Galway Co Council, Think Tank Agri Tourism and Food strategy (€13,600); Tipperary Food Producers Network, Farm tours and experiences (€13,600);Devenish Research Development and Innovation Limited, Feasibility Study for Foodscape (€13,600); Athlone Chamber of Commerce, Athlone Food Network (€13,600); Aran Island Food Tours (€13,600); and Waterford County Festival of Food, Food the Waterford Way (€13,600).