Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Taste of Donegal Food festival secures funding

Agri-Food Tourism Initiatives share the Rural Innovation and Development Fund pie

Taste of Donegal Food festival secures funding

Funding secured for Taste of Donegal Food festival.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Taste of Donegal Food Festival is to receive €13,600 funding under the 2021 Rural Innovation and Development Fund, one of several Agri-Tourism Initiatives which have benefitted.

The Taste of Donegal Food Festival was successful, following a call for proposals for Agri-Food Tourism Initiatives under the 2021 Rural Innovation and Development Fund, made in January.

Speaking about the Rural Innovation and Development Fund, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said: “2020 and 2021 have been difficult years for everyone so I am pleased to deliver some good news and support these initiatives in the agri-food tourism sector and build on progress already made.

"Food Wise 2025 highlights the natural synergy between agri-food and local tourism. I believe that agri-tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine. 

"In addition, it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice.”

The other Agri-Tourism Initiatives which received funding are: Drinks Ireland, Irish Whiskey 360° (€17,678); Inis Meáin Restaurant and Suites, Inis Meáin Farm (€24,754); The Honey Tour @Wildacres (€14,350); The Three Johns Killarney Food Experience (€12,528); Burren Eco Tourism Network, Burren Food Trail (€25,000); Kilkenny County Council, Taste Kilkenny Digital and Social Media campaign (€17,500);  Achill Tourism, Hearth and Community Festival (€13,600); Achonry Farmers Market (€13,600); Croagh Patrick Seafood Tours (€13,600); O’Connell Marketing/Taste Wexford, Taste Wexford Development (€13,600); Cavan County Council, Cavan Food Network (€13,600); Galway Co Council, Think Tank Agri Tourism and Food strategy (€13,600); Tipperary Food Producers Network, Farm tours and experiences (€13,600);Devenish Research Development and Innovation Limited, Feasibility Study for Foodscape (€13,600); Athlone Chamber of Commerce, Athlone Food Network (€13,600); Aran Island Food Tours (€13,600); and Waterford County Festival of Food, Food the Waterford Way (€13,600).

 

                      

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

Donegal Annual is on the shelves

The cover of this year's special Donegal Annual which shows the statue of Colmcille on the Church of the Sacred Heart. Carndonagh, by renowned Dublin sculptor, Albert Power

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie