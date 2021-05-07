Donegal's Mica-affected constituents are at the end of their tether claims says Donegal TD

The Government has been urged to publish the terms of reference for the working group that is to examine defective housing, saying the group should engage with mica-affected homeowners.

Addressing the Tánaiste in the Dáil yesterday independent Donegal TD, Thomas Pringle said to date there has been no publication of either the membership of this working group or their terms of reference.

"This despite Minister O’Brien promising that the group would be up and running by quarter one of this year and your programme for government promising that it would report by July.”

He added: “In Donegal I’m inundated with calls and letters and e-mails from mica-affected constituents who are at the end of their tether with the scheme that’s been brought in by former minister, Eoghan Murphy, and finance minister, Paschal Donohoe.

“It’s not working for them, Tánaiste. They’re hoping that this group’s work will be able to offer them solutions to the problems they are encountering.

"They’re not just complaining and looking for a handout. They’re suggesting innovative solutions and ideas that will help them, if the group engages with them and listens to them. But first it needs to be operational.”

He asked when will the terms of reference of the working group be brought before the House?

"And when will we see action and not just more broken promises?”