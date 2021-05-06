COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: 26 new cases in Donegal as incidence rate improves

There have been 26 new cases of Covid-19 in Donegal where the 14-day incidence rate has shown a welcome slight improvement.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths notified today 3 occurred in May, 2 occurred in March and 3 occurred in February or earlier.

As of midnight on Wednesday, the HPSC has been notified of 393 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There will be more easing of restrictions from Monday next, May 10, and Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said we all want that to be a significant turning point in this pandemic.

“We have worked so hard to reduce the spread of this disease,” he said.

“More than 30% of adults have now been vaccinated with one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland and it is time to feel hopeful and to start planning our summer.

“The choices we make now are vital to minimise the incidence of Covid-19 throughout May and June. Prioritise being outside and avoid crowds. Know the symptoms - self-isolate immediately and phone your GP if you have them. By protecting yourself, you are protecting everyone you know from infection.”

Of the cases notified today, 173 are in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Donegal, 15 in Meath and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Donegal remains the county with the highest incidence rate in the Republic of Ireland, but that figure has dropped slightly. It now stands at 270.1 per 100,000 of population (yesterday’s figure was 307.8). The national average is 129.7.

As of 8am today, 131 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. There were16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, May 4, 1,655,866 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,201,373 people have received their first dose

454,493 people have received their second dose