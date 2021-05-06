Please support Kathleen Gallagher and those who are paddling to raise funds for Pieta House

An initiative which has been set up by Kathleen Gallagher will see herself and a few like-minded paddlers taking to the water for a special ‘Darkness into Light’ fundraiser for Pieta House.

Pieta is proud to announce we are introducing free, national video counselling to those in suicidal distress. The new service ensures that we can more fully support those who may be facing COVID restrictions or who live in areas where our Centres have not yet reopened. pic.twitter.com/dkify5nuzr — Pieta (@PietaHouse) October 7, 2020

More than 400 people take their own lives every year in Ireland. Pieta House provides vital services that help those who are struggling with their mental health and also provide support for family and friends who have lost a loved one.

Kathleen and her fellow paddlers plan to get up early on May 7 so they can be on the water to welcome the sunrise at 5.37am. In line with Covid restrictions, they will be accessing the waters of Ballyness Bay at different locations and maintaining a two-metre distance.

They hope that the GoFundMe page will allow them to raise much needed funds for this vital and worthy charity. If you would like to support them please click here.