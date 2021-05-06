Contact

Please support Kathleen Gallagher and those who are paddling to raise funds for Pieta House

People poised to take to the Ballyness waters early tomorrow morning

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Phaidin

An initiative which has been set up by Kathleen Gallagher will see herself and a few like-minded paddlers taking to the water for a special ‘Darkness into Light’ fundraiser for Pieta House.

More than 400 people take their own lives every year in Ireland. Pieta House provides vital services that help those who are struggling with their mental health and also provide support for family and friends who have lost a loved one.

Kathleen and her fellow paddlers plan to get up early on May 7 so they can be on the water to welcome the sunrise at 5.37am. In line with Covid restrictions, they will be accessing the waters of Ballyness Bay at different locations and maintaining a two-metre distance.

They hope that the GoFundMe page will allow them to raise much needed funds for this vital and worthy charity. If you would like to support them please click here.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

