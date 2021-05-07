Man to face trial for alleged production of knife in course of assaulting another man in Donegal

Contact
The man is charged with producing a kitchen knife in the course of a fight
A man has been sent forward for trial for alleged assault causing harm and alleged production of a knife in the course of a dispute.
Michael Callaghan, 34, of Clar Drumbarron, Donegal Town was before Donegal District Court on Wednesday. He is charged with assaulting Gareth Kilpatrick and causing him harm at Clar Drumbarron, Donegal Town on July 5, 2020.
Callaghan is further charged, in relation to the same incident, with producing a kitchen knife in the course of a fight.
Garda Paul Leape gave evidence of serving the book of evidence on the accused at Wednesday’s court sitting.
Sergeant Oliver Devaney told the court that the DPP consented to the accused being sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Donegal Circuit Court starting on December 7.
In sending the defendant forward for trial, Judge Kevin Kilrane granted bail of €300 on condition that the defendant had no contact with any state witnesses.
Legal aid was granted in respect of solicitor Rory O’Brien and one barrister.
