Donegal farmer joins Ornua

An Inishowen farmer has joined the Board of Ornua, one of Ireland's biggest agri-food co-operatives and home of the iconic Kerrygold brand.

Chatting from her home, Dunmore House, just outside Carrigans, on her first day in the job, Anne McFarland said she was “really proud” to be an Ornua representative.

Explaining her new role, Anne said it came about because Ornua was looking for new Board members.

She said: “Ornua had done a lot of governance work recently and had decided it wanted to bring two independent Directors into the company.

“So, Ornua was looking for independent Directors and this was something which appealed to me because I had written a book on governance and I am quite into the area of governance.

“When I saw Ornua was looking for independent Directors with an interest in governance, I thought, 'Oh, this is interesting'.

“I was brought up on a dairy farm, down in Castleknock, in County Dublin. What is now Castleknock Golf Course was actually our dairy farm.

“We had Friesians and we milked the Friesians and the milk used to be sold, many years ago, to Hughes Brothers Dairy in Rathfarnham. Hughes Brothers actually became part of HB Ice Cream. That is where the milk used to go.

“I am showing my age now, but something we were very proud of on the farm was that our cows featured on one of the very first moving adverts for RTÉ. In the early days, when RTÉ did its advertising, they were all still adverts, just a bit of cardboard basically.

“I remember our cows in a moving advert being something absolutely huge when I was a child.”

The role with Ornua appealed to Anne because as well as being reared on a farm and having an interest in farming, she has a tillage farm in Inishowen.

She said: “Working with Ornua was something that sparked my interest. It was a company that I thought I would like to be involved with. Hopefully, I do fit. Ornua think I fit because I went through the interview process.

“I think Ornua would say it is looking for someone with some knowledge of farming and a governance or an accounting background, to complement its Board.

“Ornua has quite a big board and it is quite an interesting organisation. It is not a company, it is a society, a co-operative, which is owned by eight co-ops, including: Dairygold, Carbery, Lee Strand, Arrabawn, Glanbia and Aurivo.

“Ornua sells dairy products on behalf of its members. It makes an additional bit, which goes back to the farmers, or to the co-op to distribute.

"I am on the Ornua Board to look at the strategy of the company, what it is doing and also to monitor how the executive is working, to think about risk and to make sure it is accountable to its members. In today's world, I think sustainability is a big concern as well.”

The 16-person Ornua Board is currently made up of eight representatives from the co-op members, a couple of executive representatives, representatives from some farming organisations and three independents directors.

Ms McFarland is one of the independents.

She said: ”Obviously the eight co-op Directors are representing the interests of their co-ops, as well as thinking about the future of Ornua.

“One of my first comments on my role is that Ornua does not seem to have a specified term [of office] for me. As a governance person, I am going to be saying, 'Look, I am certainly not going to be independent after nine years or after six', so, I will be setting myself and independent term. That would be one of the governance issues I would actually be raising.

“As much as you might want to be, you are not independent if you are working in an organisation, after nine years and really, diminishingly after six years.

"You get into the speed of things and you are working really well after year two. However, by year six, you are probably getting a bit close to management and less independent.

“I am really looking forward to my role with Ornua. It is such an interesting sector. Ornua exports a lot too. It works with Britain, Germany, United State, and Spain. So there is the international side, with which I am very comfortable because many years ago, I was a finance director in an international company.”

However, it is clear it is the actual farming which excites Anne. She said: “I am also very interested in farming, the cows, the milk, sustainability and the process, how you actually make butter and how you actually make cheese.

“I am very enthusiastic about working with Ornua as it is one of Ireland's major trading entities. I am really proud to be a representative and I am really looking forward to working with everyone and understanding, even better, the farming sector.”

Announcing the appointment of Anne, and its second Independent Director, Anne O'Leary, Denis Cregan, the Chair of Ornua Co-operative, said: “These key Board appointments cement the new governance structure we started to implement last year to underpin the delivery of Ornua’s ambitious expansion plans.

“I welcome Anne McFarland and Anne O’Leary to the Ornua Board and look forward to benefiting from their wealth of Irish and international business experience as we support the Ornua executive team in delivering its ambitious growth strategy.”

John Jordan, Chief Executive of Ornua Co-operative, said: “The appointment of Anne McFarland and Anne O’Leary represents an important step in the strengthening of Ornua’s board, deepening our expertise and enhancing our international perspective as we face the continuing challenges of operating in a complex global trading environment.

“I would like to warmly welcome them and personally look forward to strengthening the diversity of thought around the Boardroom table as we look to build on the trajectory of growth Ornua has experienced in recent years working with our member Co-ops and the farmers of Ireland.”