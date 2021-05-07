Contact

Cheers to Toastmasters

Jenny Pollock

'Foyle Speakers has proved to be truly a support - says Jenny Pollock

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

As we approach almost 14 months into lockdown, the members of Foyle Speakers, a Toastmasters club, have been making the most of their time.

Toastmasters is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs.

According to Foyle Speaker, Jenny Pollock, while the majority of the population have spent time baking banana bread, or bingeing the latest Netflix series, others have used the time to face their biggest fear, public speaking.

The membership of Foyle Speakers is 50-50 Inishowen and Derry, with the Inishowen members coming from Carndonagh, right down to Carrigans, down to Lifford.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Jenny said: “During these strange times, Foyle Speakers has proved to be truly a support to its members. At the same time, it helps members to upgrade their communication skills and face their fear of public speaking.

“Foyle Speakers has been a lifeline for me during lockdown. Meeting with my friends in the club on a fortnightly basis has become a really important part of life for me.

“Not only do I get to practice my public speaking in a supportive environment, Foyle Speakers also offers friendship, as well as support and mentoring. This stops me from feeling isolated during lockdown.

“I joined the club at the start of lockdown last year, and my public speaking has improved significantly, as I have been given the opportunity to practice every fortnight.

“Nowadays, making presentations and speaking online has become an increasingly important part of life, and often cannot be avoided, even if we do try to do everything to get out of it, be it for students, people in the work place, or those seeking employment.

“Or public speaking could simply be for people who enjoy the communication and the chance to practice their public speaking in a friendly, supportive environment.”

Jenny said, Foyle Speakers, which is affiliated to Toastmasters International, had helped her to improve her Zoom skills, as well as her leadership and public speaking skills.

“This is done through a structured training programme, with the guided support of a mentor, who has been with me every step of the way.

“Foyle Speakers currently meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, at 7.30pm, via Zoom. Guests and new members are always welcome, and I am now in a position to help other new members, after gaining so much experience and confidence myself over the past year. What stands out to me most is that Foyle Speakers is a lively, thoughtful group of people of different backgrounds and nationalities, who stand together to support each other during this crisis, and I would love for others to experience that too,” she said

Foyle Speakers can be contacted at: https://www.facebook.com/
FoyleSpeakers/ or via our website: https://foylespeak.
toastmastersclubs.org/.

