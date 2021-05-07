Donegal encouraged to reject gold mining

The Inishowen environmental group campaigning against the renewal of the gold prospecting licence of Arkle Resources Limited, formerly known as Connemara Mining, is asking the public to lodge its objections.

'Save Inishowen from Gold Mining' spokesperson, Rose Kelly said there was “a growing sense of urgency” about the issue.

She added: “'Save Inishowen from Gold Mining' is a grassroots campaign group and we are now issuing an urgent plea for people to lodge objections with the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, to the renewal of the licence of Arkle Resources Limited, to prospect for gold on the peninsula. The closing date for the submission of objections is Wednesday, May 12.

“This is not the first time Inishowen has faced the threat of mining nor is it the first time that communities have organised successfully against it.

“The Inis Eoghain peninsula is a place rich in diversity of habitat and species. A place of outstanding beauty. We have much here to protect. Never more so than now.

“We are right in the middle of climate and biodiversity emergencies. These emergencies threaten every single one of us as well as generations yet to come. We need clean air, water, soil, food.

“Without them life can neither thrive nor survive. We do not need mining. We do not need extractivism.”

According to Ms Kelly, what she described as “dirty industries” only “serve to make financial profit for the companies while decimating communities and the natural environment”.

She added: “They wipe out habitats and species, poison the air and water and put all our health at risk.

“The communities of Inis Eoghain are awake to all of this and standing up for our peninsula and for our people.”

The 'Save Inishowen from Gold Mining' spokesperson said that resistance to gold prospecting and gold mining in the peninsula was growing and was “stronger than ever before”.

She said: “By the first week alone, the number of objections lodged against the renewal of Arkle Resources’ licence [PL3820] far exceeded total objections in previous cases.

“There is no doubt people are stressed and challenged by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it would seem, the situation has also forced us to stop, step back, re-evaluate and prioritise.

“As a result, people are prioritizing health, families, resilient livelihoods and the planet. They are becoming informed and empowered.

“'Save Inishowen from Gold Mining' is alerting people to the threat we currently face and urging them to add their objection to the hundreds already lodged with the department to the renewal of Arkle Resources’ licence.”