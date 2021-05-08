Contact

Advice for Donegal employers as covid restrictions lift

'Every step must be taken to ensure your business opens safely for both customers and staff' says solicitor

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

As Ireland moves through the phased re-opening of businesses after the COVID-19 lockdown, a local solicitor said there are a number of important areas Donegal employers need to focus on, in order to meet their obligations.

Every step must be taken to ensure your business opens safely for both customers and staff, according to Brian Gill, Partner at Callan Tansey Solicitors.

Brian Gill had the following advice for employers: "Start with the basics, the contracts of employment. Go back and re-acquaint yourself with your employees’ existing contracts. They still apply and dictate to a large extent what you can and cannot do.

"Work with staff regarding any proposed changes to their terms and conditions. Resist the temptation to change an employee’s terms and conditions without their consent, to do so is unlawful without a variation clause in their contract. Even where you have such a clause it needs to be very tightly worded and very reasonably applied.

"If you haven’t taken the time to get written terms and conditions to all employees, use the upcoming period to do so.
Existing obligations haven’t gone away Pre-Pandemic legal obligations remain. The Safety Health and Welfare at Work Act (2005) requires the employer to have Risk Assessments and Safety Statements as part of their dual obligation to provide a safe place of work and a safe system of work. Ignore the need for these at your peril.

"New Obligations have been added and must be met. The Government has published two key documents which Employers need to familiarise themselves with: 'Recovery and Resilience: The Path Ahead' and 'Return to Work Safely Protocol'. It is illegal for any business to re-open before it is entitled to," said Mr Gill.

Drawing up a To Do List for Employers, Brian Gill stressed that, in order to re-open within the law, it is important that every employer complies with their obligations as laid out in the Protocol document.

Brian Gill said:“In the weeks and months ahead, communication and collaboration will be your best tools for a successful re-opening.  When it comes to the law, know what you know but more importantly know what you don’t know and be sure that you know where to find the answers you need.

"A safe and successful return to work is your key objective and essential to that is your understanding of your legal requirements.”

