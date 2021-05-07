Funding for extensions and adaptations to social housing .

Approval has been given for €837k in funding for the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme and Improvement Works in Lieu of Local Authority Housing Scheme in Donegal.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, welcomed the approval by his colleagues Ministers Darragh O'Brien and Peter Burke of €837k funding for the Disabled Persons Grant scheme (DPG) and Improvement Works In Lieu of social housing scheme (IWILs) for Donegal.

Every local authority will receive the funds they have requested to carry out works this year in 2021.

Under both schemes, exchequer funding meets 90% of the cost of the works in each property, with the local authority providing the remaining 10%.

The DPG scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms, downstairs bedrooms etc. The scheme also provides extensions in cases of overcrowding.

The IWILs allows local authorities to improve or extend privately owned accommodation, where the applicant has been approved for social housing. It allows those who are otherwise eligible for social housing to remain in private housing and for enhancements to that housing.

Minister McConalogue said: “This is important funding for Donegal to help the lives of our older tenants and those living with disabilities. It will help those services continue the great work they do."

The Disabled Persons Grant scheme (DPG) and Improvement Works In Lieu of social housing scheme (IWILs) are administered directly by Local Authorities.

Under both schemes, exchequer funding meets 90% of the cost of the works in each property, with the local authority providing the remaining 10%. In County Donegal that is €753,349 (Department); €83,705 (Local Authority funding); and €837,054 (combined total).