The lifting of restrictions on maternity units is long overdue, according to Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil).

Cllr Donaghey's comments came in the wake of the announcement by the HSE that maternity units right across the country should lift restrictions on partners being present while their partner is giving birth.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, said he was writing to all maternity units indicating the HSE’s policy on this.

Cllr Rena Donaghey said: “The lifting of restrictions on maternity units is long overdue and I welcome the comments from Dr Colm Henry.

"The hospitals need to act on this immediately and put in place the revised policy.

The rules and regulations should be the same across all hospitals without exception.

The maternity ward can be a lonely place on your own and every hour can seem like a day so it's imperative that partners are allowed in when their babies are due. "I believe this will be a very welcome move for anyone having to be admitted to maternity units across the whole country," concluded Cllr Donaghey.