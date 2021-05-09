Traffic disruptions in Ballyshannon on Monday and Tuesday

Contact
Expect traffic disruptions in Ballyshannon
There will be road works in Ballyshannon tomorrow, Monday May 10 and Tuesday May 11.
Donegal County Council will be carry out surfacing works on Tirconail Street and College Street
Traffic restrictions will be in place from 6pm on Monday on Tuesday and again from 6pm Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday, May 12.
Traffic restrictions will be in place for south bound traffic through Ballyshannon.
Traffic and buses wishing to travel to Ballyshannon town from Donegal Town direction will need to divert via N15 and N3.
These works will not affect traffic and buses travelling north towards Donegal Town
