BREAKING: Flooding comfort for Donegal towns

Flood relief schemes in Ludden in Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar, and Ramelton have moved a step closer.

Byrne Looby Water Services Partners, has been appointed by Donegal County Council, in partnership with the Office of Public Works, to undertake engineering and environmental consultancy services for the three flood relief schemes.

These schemes are a key part of the overall flood risk management strategy set out in the National Development Plan 2018 - 2027.

Mayor of Donegal, Councillor Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) said she was "delighted" by the announcement.

Cllr Donaghey added: "I welcome this very good news, particularly for the people of my own area, Buncrana, who have been impacted so badly by the flash floods of August 2017.

"This is something I have been lobbying for continuously, to have the consultants appointed, so that the consultation process can begin as quickly as possible, as a starting point.

"At least this is now some consultation for the people who have been flooded or near flooded," said Cllr Donaghey.