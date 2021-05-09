Lockdown encourages Donegal athletic club to start a walking group

Contact
Best foot forward...Convoy's new walking club kicks off on Monday evening
Convoy Athletic Club has decided to help lift the lockdown blues by starting a local walking about.
"During lockdown we have had numerous enquiries regarding the formation of a walking group as people felt it would be a good way to make friends and exercise in a safe environment.
"So starting tomorrow, Monday, May 10 you have the chance to form such a group.
"Come along and join Convoy ACs new walking group. Coaches will be on hand to provide support, suitable for all levels of fitness as we will have different groups based on current fitness," said a spokesperson for the club.
Interested walkers are asked to meet at the Convoy AC clubhouse at 6pm.
