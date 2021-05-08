Garda Plea: "Please continue to make the right choices"

There will be high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across Donegal this weekend



To date, An Garda Síochána has issued approximately 21,277 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid-19 breaches.



As of close of business on May 6, the following number of fines had been recorded:

- 14,779 €100 fines for non-essential travel

- 203 €2,000 fines for international travel to airports and ports

- 1,188 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports / ports

- 913 €500 fines for organising an event (house party) and 3,072 €150 fines for attending a house party.

- 384 fines of €80 for not wearing a face covering

- 434 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.

All figures provided are operational and subject to change due to administrative functions in the processing of fines such as terminations or recording practices.



An Garda Síochána will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.



They continue to find large groups meeting in house parties, social and outdoor gatherings etc. in breach of regulations. These actions continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk.



Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon thanked everyone for their hard work and sacrifice, adding all the Covid-19 indicators are going in the right direction.

"However, as society starts to open up again, we can’t afford to be complacent.



"As we enjoy meeting up with more of our family and friends, and doing activities we haven’t been able to do for a while, please remember not to gather in large groups. Please maintain social distancing. Please do not hold or attend house parties. And keep washing your hands,” she said.



She added when visiting amenities within the travel limit please park legally.

"Illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk. As we saw during previous weekends, people who illegally park are at risk of having their cars towed and impounded."



In enforcing these regulations, gardaí have been using the 4Es approach – engaging, explaining, and encouraging with enforcement a last resort.



An Garda Síochána continues to remind persons subject to domestic violence - travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.



It also continues to appeal to any person who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime irrespective of whether you may have been on breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party, An Garda Síochána is here to assist and support you, please report all such incidents.