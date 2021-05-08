Donegal student wins best award at GMIT Expo

Ballinta student Francis Barron was one of the runners-up in the recent Engineers Ireland West Project Award at the annual Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) Mechanical and Industrial Student Expo (2021.

Francis, who was the Agricultural Engineering category winner for The Mechanical Design of an Industrial Belt Conveyor for Transportation of Crushed Rock in a Quarry Chip Plant was delighted with the outcome.

“I engineered and designed an Industrial Belt Conveyor for a chip quarry plant using BS 8438 standards and thereafter produced a set of parametric drawings for its manufacture”.

Francis will be one of the first graduands of this programme and has already secured employment with Harrington Concrete in Kilkelly, Co Mayo on foot of his project.

“I enjoyed the innovative engineering programme and having the Qualified Young Farmer Status embedded is a huge bonus,” he said

President of GMIT, Dr Orla Flynn said GMIT is one of the largest providers of STEM education in the State, and it was very heartening for me to see the range, relevance and quality of the projects being showcased in this exhibition.

"I was particularly pleased to see the strong engagement with industry and I want to thank all involved: industry sponsors and judges, academic and technical staff, exhibition organisers and especially our student participants.”

Dr Oliver Mulryan, department lecturer and expo organiser, added: “We know the Covid situation has been very difficult, psychologically, on some of our students who have been taught online throughout the past year.

"Hopefully, an event like this, which acknowledges their abilities and efforts, will help them stay motivated, and assist the Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Department in growing further collaborative links with industry.

"We can all take something positive from our students’ resilience, and they should now look forward to things getting much better.

Professor Graham Heaslip, head of the school of engineering, said the combination of creativity, engineering design and technological solutions on display in the exhibition was very impressive.

"Engineering requires an ability to think outside the box and visualise several alternative solutions and scenarios. The student projects showcase the students’ technical ability, engineering knowledge, creativity, and the societal impact of the discipline."