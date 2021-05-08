Donegal's Darkness Into Light marches on despite Covid

Contact
Fomrer TD and MEP Pat the Cope Gallagher taking part in the Darkness into Light walk this morning with popular local DJ Mal, straight from the comfort of his Meenmore studio to brave the elements
People all around the county marked the annual Pieta Darkness Into Light fundraiser by walking, running and swimming as dawn broke on Saturday morning.
This is the second year the fundraiser has been impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.
However, despite being unable to gather in large groups, people around the county braved the cold to raise vital funds for Pieta House and offer support and hope to those affected by suicide.
Well done to all those who took part within their bubbles.
