One additional Covid death announced today

Contact
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today, Saturday, May 8, been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 4,919 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight yesterday, Friday, May 7, the HPSC has been notified of 408 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There has now been a total of 252,303* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
205 are men / 202 are women
77% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 31 years old
As of 8am today, 110 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of May 6, 1,746,912 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 1,267,167 people have received their first dose. 479,745 people have received their second dose
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 cases. The figure of 252,303 confirmed cases reflects this.
The five-day moving average is 406
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Fomrer TD and MEP Pat the Cope Gallagher taking part in the Darkness into Light walk this morning with popular local DJ Mal, straight from the comfort of his Meenmore studio to brave the elements
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.