Stores you and your parents shopped at that don’t exist anymore

Can you name such a store?
Some shops and stores come and go, while others stand the test of time.
However, in the age of online shopping, we are seeing a lot more brick and mortar shops go out of business.
Even the big chain stores can’t always compete with what’s new and fresh.
There are many stores you probably remember visiting that just don’t exist anymore.
We're asking do you remember stores you and your parents shopped that are gone for a variety of reasons.
Every town and village has at least one - tell us your memories and if you have a picture sent it on to.
