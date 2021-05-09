'Vincents' in Ballyshannon is back in action again

‘Vincent's’ the St Vincent de Paul shop in Ballyshannon is delighted that after almost five months closed, they are preparing to reopen again.

This will happen as follows: As and from Tuesday last, May 4, they are open to accept donations from Tuesday - Saturday 2pm till 5pm.

They will accept: ladies, gents and children’s clothing, handbags, belts, scarves, jewelry, footwear, curtains and bedlinen. They cannot accept: electrical items, toys, furniture, bric-a-brac, duvets and pillows.

Please wear a mask while dropping off donations.

On May 11 they will resume their click and collect service (donations will continue to be accepted).

From May 18 it will be business as usual when they open their doors to their customers.

They are looking forward to seeing everyone and thank you for your continued support and patience.