Senators Blaney to bring forward motion on the Good Friday Agreement and Shared Island Initiative

Fianna Fáil Senator Niall Blaney is among 20 Fianna Fail representatives who will bring forward a motion to the Seanad on the Good Friday Agreement and Shared Island Initiative on tomorrow, Monday May.

The motion proposes that Seanad Éireann reaffirms its commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and requests the full implementation of all aspects of this international agreement.

The motion also seeks that the Seanad welcomes the Shared Island Initiative, including the financial commitment of €500 million over five years for cross-border projects, as well as the Shared Island Dialogues and a research programme, which are currently underway.

“All political parties have a responsibility to ensure the Good Friday Agreement is protected and fully implemented in the spirit it was designed. This motion seeks to affirm our commitment to this historic document that has put an end to decades of violence.

“We are acutely aware of the damage done to trust and partnership between communities by Brexit and its effect on Northern Ireland and its people. We must continue to repair the damage done."

He added: "We have come a long way since the War of Independence for Ireland. There is no room for partisanship when it comes to prolonged peace, and any shared future we may have must be built on the Good Friday Agreement,” said Senator Blaney.