Donegal LCDC to receive €159,461 to improve community facilities and sports clubs

Donegal Local Community Development Committee is to receive €159,461 as part of the 2021 Community Enhancement Programme (CEP).

It is expected the grant money will be on the agenda of the next Donegal meeting which takes place on Tuesday, May 18.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, have today announced €4.5 million to support community groups and sports clubs impacted by Covid-19.

The CEP will provide small capital grants designed to assist in the reopening of facilities such as community centres, men’s and women’s sheds, parish halls and youth centres.

The grants will range from a few hundred euro up to €10,000, however, exceptions will be made depending on the application.

The funding may be used to carry out necessary renovations and repairs or to purchase equipment such as tables and chairs, tools and signage, laptops and printers, lawnmowers, canopies and so on.

The Community Enhancement Programme, which to date has supported over 8,000 projects, places a focus on supporting groups in disadvantaged areas.

The key theme of this year’s programme is supporting groups as they their re-open facilities which have been closed due to Covid-19.

As the grants are relatively small, this programme may appeal to groups that are not eligible for the €10 million Covid Stability Fund, which was launched last week.

Announcing the funding today, Minister Humphreys said these grants may be small in nature but they they will go a long way in helping thousands of great community organisations and clubs the length and breadth of the country.

“I would encourage all interested groups to get in touch with their Local Community Development Committee that administers the programme in their area.

“Supporting local communities to shape their future is a key focus of the Government’s new rural development policy, Our Rural Future. The funding I am announcing today will benefit every single county and ensure that important small scale, ground-up projects can be delivered by local communities for local communities,” she said.

Also announcing the funding today, Minister O’Brien said the CEP is a really practical support to smaller community groups and facilities that are active at a grassroots level. This past year has, once again, shown the importance of a vibrant community and voluntary sector.

“The efforts of local community groups and volunteers throughout the pandemic has been immense and, as we recover from the pandemic, we are conscious that something different is needed for many groups this year, and that is why with the CEP this year there is a focus on grants towards reopening facilities.”

In order to allow flexibility, the department is not setting a national closing date, but will allow each LCDC to set its own, to best suit its area.

The department will require that all closing dates are no later than July 16. Groups should check with their LCDC via Donegal County Council for further details.