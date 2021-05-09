Garda Paddy completes 161km in aid of 'Noah's Run

A massive well done to Garda Paddy Ryan of the Roads Policing Unit in Letterkenny who ran 161KM over the space of seven days in aid of 'Noah's Run' .

The funds raised will go to the Paediatric ward at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Garda Ryan was shown support today by his colleagues from Letterkenny Garda Station as he ran his final stretch!

Time to have a very well deserved rest now Paddy and well done!