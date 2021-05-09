Garda Paddy completes 161km in aid of 'Noah's Run

Contact
Garda paddy and his colleagues after he finished the run today
A massive well done to Garda Paddy Ryan of the Roads Policing Unit in Letterkenny who ran 161KM over the space of seven days in aid of 'Noah's Run' .
The funds raised will go to the Paediatric ward at Letterkenny University Hospital.
Garda Ryan was shown support today by his colleagues from Letterkenny Garda Station as he ran his final stretch!
Time to have a very well deserved rest now Paddy and well done!
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.