Forecast for Donegal for this week - a case of wet, wet, wet

Showers will become frequent and widespread this morning, and some will be heavy during the afternoon, with spot flooding and the risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate or fresh, south to southwest winds.

According to Met Éireann, low pressure currently centred just off the northwest coast will dominate our weather in the days ahead, up to and including Thursday, bringing some heavy showers, which will be thundery in places by day, with a risk of spot flooding. There'll be some sunshine too though and with temperatures around average to just a little below.

Tonight, there'll be a lot of cloud. Lowest temperatures of five to eight degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds, though winds will be fresh and gusty at times in southern coastal areas.

There'll be heavy thundery showers on Tuesday with a risk of hail and spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in mostly moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southeasterly winds. The winds will be lighter though in some western parts and will decrease light to moderate elsewhere too through the evening, becoming southwesterly in Munster.

On Wednesday the centre of the area of low pressure will move in over western parts of the country. This means that the winds will just be light and variable and so the showers will be slow moving and prolonged in places.

There'll be further heavy showers on Thursday, which will be prolonged in places at times with a risk of some thundery downpours. Some bright or sunny spells too . Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in mostly light northeast or variable breezes, though winds will probably be mostly moderate along coastal parts of the west.