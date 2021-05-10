Green light from Donegal Co Council for fitness centre extension and new astro turf pitch

Contact
Donegal Co Council has given the green light for an extension to the existing fitness centre at Straboy, Glenties, and also for a new astro turf pitch with fencing and associated site works.
A number of conditions have been attached to the planning approval.
The applicant is Shane McLoone.
Planning permission was lodged in February, with further information being supplied to the planning authority in April.
