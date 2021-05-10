Contact

Funding boost for Donegal community facilities and sports clubs

Grants for necessary renovations, repairs and equipment purchase

Donegal's community facilities and sports' clubs, impacted by Covid-19, have received a significant funding boost. The sector is set to receive almost €160k from the Community Enhancement Programme (CEP).

Welcoming the funding, Minister Charlie McConalogue said today's CEP announcement by Ministers Heather Humphreys and Joe O'Brien meant Donegal had received the third highest funding allocation in the country. 

The 2021 Community Enhancement Programme (CEP) will provide small capital grants designed to assist in the re-opening of facilities such as community centres, men’s and women’s sheds, parish halls and youth centres.

Sports clubs will also be given financial support to purchase equipment and sports gear, as well as to carry out minor upgrades that will benefit its members.

The grants will range from a few hundred euro up to €10,000, however, exceptions will be made depending on the application.

The funding may be used to carry out necessary renovations and repairs or to purchase equipment such as tables and chairs, tools and signage, laptops and printers, lawnmowers, canopies and so on.

Minister McConalogue added: "This funding allocation for Donegal is much welcomed and is designed to help local community groups and sports clubs as they reopen. This is further commitment of Government in our rural communities and I encourage Donegal groups and clubs to apply.

"I am delighted that Donegal received the third highest allocation nationally and the highest allocation outside Dublin. I continue to press the need to support Donegal and communities in the North West as we reopen our society.

"Groups should check with the Donegal LCDC for further details."

