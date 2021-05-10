43 patients were awaiting beds this morning in the north west's two acute hospitals

43 patients were waiting on beds in the north west's two major acute hospitals yesterday morning, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) have said.

25 of those were at Letterkenny University Hospital, while the remaining 18 were awaiting beds at Sligo University Hospital, which covers the south Donegal area.

Of the reported patients at LUH, seven were said to be located in the hospital's emergency department, while the remaining 18 patients had been distributed on trolley beds to the hospital's other wards, in anticipation of receiving a hospital bed.

Only University Hospital in Limerick (62) and the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar (28) had more patients awaiting beds than the Letterkenny figure.

Nationally, 314 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 251 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 63 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.