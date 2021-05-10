43 patients were awaiting beds this morning in the north west's two acute hospitals

Contact
Letterkenny University Hospital
43 patients were waiting on beds in the north west's two major acute hospitals yesterday morning, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) have said.
25 of those were at Letterkenny University Hospital, while the remaining 18 were awaiting beds at Sligo University Hospital, which covers the south Donegal area.
Of the reported patients at LUH, seven were said to be located in the hospital's emergency department, while the remaining 18 patients had been distributed on trolley beds to the hospital's other wards, in anticipation of receiving a hospital bed.
Only University Hospital in Limerick (62) and the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar (28) had more patients awaiting beds than the Letterkenny figure.
Nationally, 314 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 251 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 63 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.