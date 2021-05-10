Contact

Commemorative events launched to mark the 30th anniversary of murdered Donegal councillor

Sinn Féin's Eddie Fullerton was gunned by Loyalists in his Buncrana home in 1991

Former Donegal councillor Eddie Fullerton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

In advance of the 30th anniversary of Cllr Eddie Fullerton, republicans in Donegal have launched a series of initiatives to commemorate his life and highlight the ongoing campaign by his family for justice and truth.

The Buncrana Sinn Fein councillor was gunned by Loyalists in May 1991.

The initiatives include:

  • Unveiling of a large commemorative banner on the Eddie Fullerton/Bobby Sands building in Letterkenny
  • Launch of commemorative Eddie Fullerton badge
  • Production of online video tribute to Eddie
  • Online streaming of TG4 documentary 'Fullerton' followed by panel discussion

Commenting on the events, Maria Doherty of Donegal Sinn Féin, Tírchonaill Commemoration Committee said; "Though it is now 30 years since Eddie Fullerton was taken from us, he continues to inspire republicans across Donegal, throughout Ireland and further afield.

"He was a political giant in Donegal at a time when it was very difficult to be a republican. He was beloved in his hometown of Buncrana and is still remembered fondly to this day.

"Sadly, that would be his downfall however as it was this popularity which made him a target. His assassins sought to demoralise the freedom struggle and silence those who dreamt of a better Ireland.

"Though they succeeded in taking Eddie from us, his legacy lives on as the political movement he helped grow within Donegal County Council is now bigger stronger than ever.

"During normal circumstances, large crowds from across the political spectrum would gather to pay tribute to Eddie; as was done to mark his 25th anniversary, but due to the pandemic restrictions, our main tributes will be online.

"This however will provide an opportunity for a much wider audience to join us in remembering our friend and comrade, and to send a message to the British and Irish establishments that he is not forgotten and our demand for truth and justice remain as strong today as they did 30 years ago."

