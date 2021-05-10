IFA president to address next Donegal IFA meeting

Contact
CAP reform up for discussion on Wednesday night
IFA President Tim Cullinan will address the next online Donegal IFA County Executive on Wednesday, May 12 at 8pm.
CAP Reform and other current farming issues will be discussed.
All farmers welcome and encouraged to attend. Text your email address to (087) 3448604 or turloughslaney@ifa.ie to receive link to meeting
