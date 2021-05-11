Two for Today: Get great customer care and advice in Donegal Supervalu branches

As part of the Back in Business campaign by donegallive.ie - we will be highlighting two Donegal businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally. By supporting local businesses you support local jobs and the local economy.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in this county are becoming available, so make sure to support them and to continue to support them.

Here's our first instalment of the Two for Today initiative:

Supervalu branches in Ballybofey, Donegal Town and Dungloe

Phone Kavanagh's Supervalu Ballybofey on 074 91 32690

Phone Kavanagh's Supervalu Donegal Town on 074 97 22977

Phone Kavanagh's Supervalu Dungloe on 074 95 21006

SuperValu is part of the Musgrave Group, Ireland's largest grocery and food distributor. With 223 stores throughout Ireland, SuperValu has served the people of Ireland for over three decades and is well established in Donegal. Supervalu has earned a reputation for top-quality fresh food, strong value and consistent support of local producers. They are also well-known for the standard of expertise they offer customers across their stores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kavanaghs Supervalu Ballybofey (@supervaluballybofey)

Pop around to your local Supervalu and ask your friendly butcher about local produce, interesting recipes and will wow your family when it comes to summer barbecues

Click here for more information

Facebook (Ballybofey)Facebook (Dungloe) Facebook (Donegal Town)

Instagram (Ballybofey) Instagram (Dungloe) Instagram (Donegal Town)

******************************************************

Keown Carpets

Established in 1993, Keown Carpets is based in Ballyshannon and offer a wide range of carpets, vinyls, rugs and accessories. This local company offer a unique professional and personal approach to flooring.

Opening Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9.30am - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday: closed

Make the time to visit Keown's and decide what flooring would best suit you. Many of us are only too aware of areas that need improving in our homes now with the county opening up - shop local - call to Keown's and get expert advice on the best way to make your flooring compliment your home.

Call 071 98 58081 for more information or alternatively e-mail info@keowncarpets.ie

Facebook