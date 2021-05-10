Donegal gardaí on Ballymacool Town Park duty tomorrow

Contact
Ballymacool Town Park map
Gardaí from the Community Policing Unit (Letterkenny) will be on patrol at Ballymacool Town Park tomorrow, Tuesday, May 11, between 3pm and 5pm.
"Please feel free to stop and have a friendly socially distanced chat if there is anything you would like to discuss, if you want advice or just want to say hello. We look forward to meeting you," a spokesperson said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
An artist’s impression of the 30MW Lenalea Wind Farm, which SSE Renewables is co-developing with Coillte Renewable Energy in Donegal. Construction will begin Spring 2021
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.