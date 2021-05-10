Donegal's latest wind farm project has formally entered construction

The Lenalea Wind Farm project in central Donegal has formally entered construction.

The 30.1 MW wind farm, which will be capable of generating enough renewable energy to power over 20,000 homes each year, is expected to be completed in late 2023.

Delivery of the project represents a joint total capital investment of around €40 million by development partners SSE Renewables and Coillte Renewable Energy.

This investment will help support County Donegal’s green recovery through the creation of up to 35 construction jobs at peak project delivery.

These roles are expected to be either directly employed by the project’s lead construction contractor, Omagh-based Adman Civil Projects Ltd., or through local subcontractors.

The Lenalea Wind Farm project is located in the rural upland setting of central Donegal, approximately 10km south-west of Letterkenny and within the townlands of Cark, Killmansey, Lenalea, Kirkneedy and Rareagh.

The site is also located in close proximity to SSE Renewables’ existing Meentycat Wind Farm.

In September 2020 Lenalea received the green light for development and construction after it won a 15-year contract for low carbon power in the first round of the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS1), Ireland’s first competitive auction for onshore wind.

This contract ensures the wind farm will receive guaranteed revenue for the low carbon electricity it generates.

The RESS contract for Lenalea also mandated a multi-million-euro community fund to be paid to community groups locally for the 15-year term of the contract.

Full details on the operation of the community fund are expected to be announced later this year.

When complete the renewable power generated at Lenalea Wind Farm will offset over 21,500kg of harmful CO2 every year, contributing to the delivery of Ireland’s climate action targets.

Mobilisation to site commenced in late April and the initial focus of early-stage construction is on works to support the turbine delivery route.

Full wind farm commissioning and completion is expected in late 2023.

A locally based community liaison officer, Seamus Herron, is available to members of the local community to answer any queries or concerns in relation to the wind farm and is available for contact via clo@sse.com.

More information on the project is available on www.lenaleawindfarm.com.