Weather forecast for Donegal - it's a real mixed bag for the days ahead

Today will start out mainly dry with some good sunny spells. Cloud will tend to bubble up through the morning and afternoon with a few well scattered showers developing. Some of the showers will be heavy at times with a risk of hail and an isolated thunderstorm. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will be mostly dry with clear intervals. Minimum temperatures will range three to seven degrees in light and variable winds. Some mist patches will form in the near calm conditions.

Any mist patches will soon burn off on Wednesday morning, giving way to a mix of sunny spells and showers. With light variable winds, the showers will tend to be slow-moving and prolonged in places, with a risk of spot flooding. Once again some thundery downpours with hail are possible. Highs of 12 to 16 degrees in light variable breezes.

Showers will largely die out on Wednesday night, and it will become mostly dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of three to six degrees, with some mist patches returning in the near calm conditions.

THURSDAY: There'll be further heavy showers on Thursday, some of them prolonged, with a continued risk of thunderstorms and hail. Bright or sunny spells will occur too though. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in mostly light northerly or variable breezes, though winds will be mostly moderate along coastal parts of the west.

FRIDAY: Friday will be another day with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers breaking out in the afternoon. Again the showers will be slow-moving with the risk of thunderstorms and hail. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees in light northeast or variable breezes.

SATURDAY: Continuing unsettled.