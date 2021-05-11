Showdown ahead with Irish Water over Gortahork water supply issues



There's a showdown expected this morning when the Glenties Municipal District members meet for their bi-monthly online meeting.

They are due to meet with Irish Water over plans for their area.

Irish Water say this gives councillors a chance to raise any queries they may have on behalf of themselves or their constituents in relation to the delivery of water and wastewater service.

They also posted a link to meet last week last week but withdrew it when independent councillor, Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig, posted this same link online for the public saying people had a right to hear what was going on given the number of complaints they had against Irish Water, particularly in relation to the Gortahork supply.

"Irish Water are not engaging adequately with the public, but yet the public are Irish Water's funders and we all are here to look after the publics interests," he said.

Irish Water said it would issue a new link this (Tuesday) morning but Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig has promised it will post it up for the public again.

"I will again be sharing the link and password on my Facebook page and I will be encouraging the public to log into our meeting."

He added he will defy any attempt by Irish Water to keep the public out.

An Irish Water spokesperson said meetings such as the one this morning had always facilitated formal engagement between Irish Water, their local authority partners and county councillors.

"They are not open to the public. Should a member of the public have any query regarding water and wastewater services in their area, we would direct them to contact us on the customer care helpline, which is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries they may have.

"If any member of the public has a query regarding supply, updates are provided on the water supply and services section of our website www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

In relation to the Gortahork/Falcarragh Water Treatment Plant and claims that the water is damaging pipework in the area, the Irish Water spokesperson said Irish Water continuously analyses all its drinking water supplies to ensure that they meet our customers’ expectations, do not pose a threat to public health and operate efficiently in accordance with prescribed statutory regulations.

"Irish Water is satisfied that the treatment process, chemicals used and analytical results relating to the Gortahork/Falcarragh Water Supply Scheme meets all regulatory standards and criteria."