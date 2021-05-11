Protest to highlight maternity restrictions at Letterkenny University Hospital

Protesters are planning to gather outside Letterkenny University Hospital on Tuesday morning as part of a series of actions organised nationally by the Association for Improvements in Maternity Services Ireland (AIMS Ireland).

It’s part of a campaign to highlight maternity restrictions which exclude partners from maternity appointments and the early stages of labour.

Protesters will gather, socially distanced, outside Letterkenny University Hospital from 11am to 12 noon.

Donegal Senator, Eileen Flynn is among those planning to take part in the protest.

“From being told bad news alone, to going through labour without support - there have been so many ways that women and pregnant people have been let down during this pandemic,” she said.

“Without the people who love us the most to hold our hand, facing it can seem like a terrifying, traumatising ordeal.

“Partners are not visitors and it is important for your partner to be with you. In fact, having a partner of her choice with her for her pregnancy journey is an internationally recognised human right, it's time Irish hospitals stopped violating women's human rights in this way.”

Krysia Lynch, Chair of AIMS Ireland said, “There has never been any transparent publicly available risk assessment to prove that separating birthing people from their support person for early labour achieves benefits for anyone involved.

"In fact, the risk of fear anxiety, interventions, physical and mental trauma are increased for mother and baby.

"AIMS Ireland have repeatedly requested transparency on the evidence to support these restrictions as per HSE protocols. We have been in contact many times with the Minister, HSE and local units since March 2020, including Letterkenny.

"We are in a difficult situation now with no one being willing to show leadership, take responsibility or accept accountability.”

AIMS Ireland is a voluntary organization formed in 2007 by women dissatisfied with maternity services in Ireland.