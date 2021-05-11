Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Protest to highlight maternity restrictions at Letterkenny University Hospital

Event being organised by the Association for Improvements in Maternity Services Ireland

Protest at hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Reporter

Protesters are planning to gather outside Letterkenny University Hospital on Tuesday morning as part of a series of actions organised nationally by the  Association for Improvements in Maternity Services Ireland (AIMS Ireland).

It’s part of a campaign to highlight maternity restrictions which exclude partners from maternity appointments and the early stages of labour. 

Protesters will gather, socially distanced, outside  Letterkenny University Hospital from 11am to 12 noon.

Donegal Senator, Eileen Flynn is among those planning to take part in the protest.

“From being told bad news alone, to going through labour without support - there have been so many ways that women and pregnant people have been let down during this pandemic,” she said.

“Without the people who love us the most to hold our hand, facing it can seem like a terrifying, traumatising ordeal. 

“Partners are not visitors and it is important for your partner to be with you. In fact, having a partner of her choice with her for her pregnancy journey is an internationally recognised human right, it's time Irish hospitals stopped violating women's human rights in this way.”

Krysia Lynch, Chair of AIMS Ireland said, “There has never been any transparent publicly available risk assessment to prove that separating birthing people from their support person for early labour achieves benefits for anyone involved.

"In fact, the risk of fear anxiety, interventions, physical and mental trauma are increased for mother and baby.

"AIMS Ireland have repeatedly requested  transparency on the evidence to support these restrictions as per HSE protocols. We have been in contact many times with the Minister, HSE and local units since March 2020, including Letterkenny.

"We are in a difficult situation now with no one being willing to show leadership, take  responsibility or accept accountability.” 

AIMS Ireland is a voluntary organization formed in 2007 by women dissatisfied with maternity services in Ireland. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie