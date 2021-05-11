Sinn Féin Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher appointed as Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District

Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher has been appointed as Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District.

Ms Gallagher was proposed to the position by her Sinn Féin party colleague John Sheamuis O Fearraigh. His proposal was seconded by Fianna Fáil Councillor Anthony Molloy.

Cllr Molloy was subsequently proposed to the position of Vice Chairperson and was successfully appointed. He was proposed to the position by outgoing Cathaoirleach Fianna Fáil's Noreen Mc Garvey. The proposal was supported by Cllr Gallagher.