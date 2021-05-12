Government urged to hold Public Inquiry

The government has been urged to hold a full public inquiry into the ongoing mica issue.

Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has written to Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien seeking a probe into the scandal and how it happened.

He also raised the issue of “growing tensions” in Inishowen regarding mica-affected homes in the Dáil following a protest outside of a Carndonagh building site on Monday.

In a parliamentary question tabled to Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien on Tuesday, Deputy Mac Lochlainn particularly referenced the “ongoing awarding of business to the companies who manufactured these defective products, by public bodies such as Donegal County Council”.

The Sinn Féín TD asked: “Is the Minister aware of the growing tensions in Donegal at the serious problems that families are experiencing with the Defective Concrete Blocks Grants Scheme and the ongoing awarding of business to companies who manufactured these defective products by public bodies, such as Donegal County Council?

“Further, what advice is the Department of Housing providing to Donegal County Council on both of these issues and what is he going to do to address these growing tensions?”

The issue of Donegal County Council doing business with any of the companies which manufactured these defective products was also raised at yesterday's Inishowen Municipal District (IMD) Councillors' meeting.

Cllr Jack Murray said that in recent days, “we have once again seen the hurt, anger and heartbreak of people in Inishowen” whose homes are crumbling after being constructed using defective blocks.

He said: “Understandably, anger and frustration has been directed at Donegal County Council, due to the ongoing business being provided to any companies (as I am advised there are more than one) which provided defective blocks.

“I share that frustration. As a member of Donegal County Council, it does not sit well with me that the Council could be adding further hurt to so many people in Inishowen.

“As such, I join my neighbours and friends in stating my belief that the Council should not be doing business (either directly or indirectly) with anyone who has provided sub-standard building materials in Inishowen.

“I also support the IMD calls for an urgent meeting with the Housing Minister, to stress the anger and hurt felt in our community and calling on him to revert back with real solutions, which are acceptable to the people here.”

Cllr Murray also called for “calm” and asked that all demonstrations on the mica issue were “peaceful”.

He added: “No-one wants to see the understandable anger spill into verbal or physical intimidation, but rather, we need to move forward as a community, united in the goal of securing a proper and adequate redress scheme.

“The Minister needs to assure us he will provide that by reviewing a scheme, which is not addressing the problem.

“These are good people. They are ordinary, decent people, who have been put in a devastating situation, through no fault of their own.

“The hope that once existed, following the launch of the Mica Redress Scheme has fizzled out. That hope has been replaced by anger as the Scheme is inaccessible to most people.

“The 10% [homeowner] contribution is unachievable, while the fund does not cover rent for necessary alternative accommodation or furniture storage. Council houses and homes, which are not primary residences, are also not included.

“The scheme is not suitable and needs to be substantially changed.”

A special meeting Donegal County Council's Mica Redress Committee is set to meet in special session on Thursday morning, following this week's protest.

The committee is chaired by Cllr Martin McDermott, who said he called the emergency meeting to enable the Council Executive to be briefed by councillors about the mica concerns on the ground.

Tuesday's IMD meeting also unanimously supported Donegal County Council seeking an urgent meeting with Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, to discuss the shortfalls in the Mica Redress Scheme.