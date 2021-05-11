'Wild West' portrayal of Donegal by Dr Tony Holohan has had major implications for the county

A Donegal councillor and hotelier said Dr Tony Holohan’s painting of Donegal as being like the 'Wild West' was very damaging.

Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal, Cllr Micheál Naughton (FF) is manager of the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny. He told councillors at Tuesday’s meeting of Donegal MD that he was very disappointed with the Chief Medical Officer for his remarks and their impact on the county.

“The announcement came out on that Thursday morning that we were opening up, and the phones were hopping,” said Cllr Naughton. “It was the same throughout Friday.

“Then on Friday evening when we had those comments by Tony Holohan, it was like someone turned off the tap.

“Not only that, but people started cancelling their bookings.

"He was painting us like we are the Wild West, as unlawful people.

“Yes, we speak loud and fight for our corner but we have to fight for our corner or we would be left behind.

“It was bitterly disappointing.”

Cllr Naughton said it was particularly devastating that active retirement groups had cancelled.

“We depend on active retirement groups and bus tours in the shoulder months,” he said. “If you scare people off by making comments like that, it is not very helpful.

“I know that people in Donegal have dug deep, and we have the support of Donegal County Council. For someone in that position, it was disgraceful to the people of Donegal.”

Cllr Naughton said that when Donegal reopened previously, there had been no outbreaks in businesses.

“That is down to the people who worked so hard,” he said.

Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) said he welcomed the Cathaoirleach’s reaction.

“For someone who lives in a tourist town myself, I was very disappointed,” said Cllr McMahon. “It is very damaging to Donegal. I did think it was unfair and we have to stand our ground.

“I’m glad he came out this week and clarified the situation. I am looking forward to a good and properly managed season in the area.”

Cllr Barry Sweeny agreed, saying: “We are all on the same page in terms of Tony Holohan’s comments last week.”

Director Designate of Donegal MD Garry Martin said Dr Holohan’s comments had been very disappointing for businesses in Donegal.

He said that 99% of people were compliant, and that the size of Donegal should have been taken into account.

“There are parts that were well below the national average,” he said. “It was about a quarter of the national average here in Donegal MD.”

Mr Martin said the council’s focus with Covid messaging was to target the 1% of people who were not following guidelines.

“We are appealing directly to target groups in instances where people were being deemed as non-compliant,” he said.

“We want to welcome people to Donegal and we want to be positive in our messages.”