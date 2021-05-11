27 new Covid cases in Donegal as county retains highest 14-day transmission rate

An additional 27 new Donegal cases of Covid-19 were confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

Although Kildare is not far behind this county, Donegal still retains the highest 14-day incidence transmission rate of the disease per 100,000 of its population.

On Monday evening, the Department of Heath revealed that there had been 39 new cases in Donegal, as of midnight the previous night, bringing the number of new cases revealed so far this week to 66.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre today was also notified of an additional nine (9) deaths related to Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said:

“This week is a hopeful week and one that we have all been looking forward to. We have gotten to this point by working together in following the public health advice and reducing incidence of disease in our communities.

We need to continue to focus on the measures that we know can protect ourselves and our loved ones from Covid-19 - we can plan to meet friends and family where it is safe to do so and those who have been vaccinated can have confidence in their vaccine. They are now able to get out and about and enjoy the benefits of the vaccine.

The two primary targets as we try to exit the pandemic are vaccination and low transmission. If we can keep cases low and continue to vaccinate as many people as possible, we will find ourselves in a very different risk environment where we can see further easing of measures. Our task now is to keep the disease under control by following the basic measures and taking up our vaccine when it is offered to us.”

There has been a total of 4,929 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. As of midnight, Monday 10th May, the HPSC has been notified of 379 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 253,567 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 190 are men / 185 are women, 77% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 29 years old

171 in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 28 in Kildare, 24 in Limerick, 22 in Cork and the remaining 107 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 117 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU, 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Sunday 9th May, 1,848,747 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Now 1,347,561 people have received their first dose with 501,186 people have received their second dose

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.